Garrett Bradbury could play center or guard for the Vikings

When the Vikings made N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury the 18th pick in the draft, most assumed he’d play the same position at the next level. That may not be the case.

Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, both coach Mike Zimmer and G.M. Rick Spielman have said that the team has made no decision regarding whether Bradbury will play center or guard.

If Bradbury plays guard, Pat Elflein would remain at center. If Bradbury plays center, Elflein will play left guard.

Bradbury played guard at N.C. State in 2016; he moved to center for the final two years of his college career.

Regardless of where he plays, Bradbury and Elflein are expected to make up 40 percent of an offensive line that has much work to do to make the Vikings competitive in 2019.