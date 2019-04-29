Giants expect Corey Ballentine at rookie minicamp this week

AP

Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine remains hospitalized on Monday, but was well enough to make his first post on social media since being shot in the glute early on Sunday morning.

It’s a tribute to friend and Washburn University teammate Dwane Simmons, who was shot and killed in the same incident. Ballentine wrote Simmons was “a true friend who uplifted me, corrected me when I was in the wrong, and accepted my flaws.” He thanked Simmons for “letting me experience your life.”

Ballentine also spoke to Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman, who said that the cornerback expects to be out of the hospital in time to join the team at rookie minicamp on Thursday.

“He’s a really bright kid and he’s a great kid,” Gettleman said on SiriusXM NFL radio, via NJ.com. “What happened is tragic and unfortunate. That’s his best friend he was with. We spoke to him on Sunday. He’s coming along fine. He’ll be here Thursday for the minicamp this weekend.”

Police in Topeka, Kansas continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.