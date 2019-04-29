Giants pick Corey Ballentine was shot in the rear

Getty Images

Giants rookie Corey Ballentine is expected to make a full recovery after he was shot this weekend, and is fortunate it wasn’t worse.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Ballentine was shot in the glute muscle.

His college teammate, Dwane Simmons, died after being shot during the same incident early Sunday morning.

Ballentine, a cornerback from Washburn, was the Giants’ sixth-round pick. The team has expressed its condolences to Simmons’ family, and said it was continuing to gather information. Police in Topeka, Kan. are still investigating.