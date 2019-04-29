Jake Browning one of 10 undrafted rookies to sign with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings added a fourth quarterback to their roster on Monday.

Jake Browning was one of 10 undrafted rookies signed by the Vikings after the draft wrapped up on Saturday. He joins Kirk Cousins, Kyle Sloter and Sean Mannion on the depth chart in Minnesota.

Browning was a four-year starter at the University of Washington and wrapped up his career with 12,296 passing yards while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. He threw 94 touchdowns and 34 interceptions while also running for 17 touchdowns during his run with the Huskies.

The Vikings also signed Miami defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo, who will join his brother Ifeadi in drills once the rookies join the rest of the team. The team has also invited UAB defensive back Mar’Sean Diggs to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He’s the younger brother of wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The other eight undrafted additions are Tennessee safety Micah Abernathy, Vanderbilt fullback Khari Blasingame, Sam Houston State wide receiver Davion Davis, Marian tight end Brandon Dillon, Georgia Tech defensive end Anree Saint-Amour, UCLA cornerback Nate Meadors, Eastern Illinois wide receiver Alexander Hollins and Western Michigan center John Keenoy.