Joe Theismann will consider letting Dwayne Haskins wear No. 7

Getty Images

Washington has not used No. 7 since Joe Theismann. That was 34 years ago.

The team used the No. 15 overall choice on quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who wore No. 7 at Ohio State.

Theismann said he will consider giving Haskins his blessing to wear the number, if that’s the number Haskins wants to wear in the NFL.

“I’m anxious to sit down and talk to Dwayne about that,” Theismann told NBCSportsWashington.com on its Redskins Talk. “I’m not opposed to it. I’m not saying yes yet, but I really want to sit down and talk to the young man and get a chance to meet him. I know he’s reached out and said he wants to ask me, so as early as I can get back into town and be able to set up an opportunity when he gets into town to be able to sit down and talk to him about it.”

Theismann wore No. 7 during his 12 seasons in Washington, including for Super Bowl XVII.

“It’s what’s inside the jersey that makes a big difference,” Theismann said. “I’ve been very honored to have the Washington Redskins not have it issued to anyone over 30-plus years, and this is the first seven that we’ve had come along, I think. So I really want to sit down and have a visit with him and talk to him about it, and then we’ll sort of decide going forward.”