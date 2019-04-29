Larry Fitzgerald: You get the sense Kyler Murray is a special talent

Getty Images

When the football world was waiting to find out if the Cardinals would take Kyler Murray or stick with Josh Rosen, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald opted to keep quiet about the call by saying it was above his pay grade.

Fitzgerald isn’t weighing in on the call itself, but he has shared some thoughts on the two quarterbacks. He said he’s looking forward to seeing Rosen do “great things” with the Dolphins and that he’s looking forward to getting to know Murray.

Fitzgerald said on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that he’s only seen Murray play in two games and that the rookie looked “athletic and explosive.” The longtime Cardinal also noted that there’s a lot of learning for Murray to do and offered his assistance in any way that might be needed.

“You get the sense that he is a special talent, but obviously there is a lot of work that needs to go into it, you know a lot of skill development, learning the offense and things of that nature for him to continue to ascend,” Fitzgerald said, via AZCentral.com. “For all intents and purposes, he looks phenomenal and you know as a teammate we’re going to welcome him with open arms and do everything we can to try to help him speed up the learning process as much as possible.”

Fitzgerald has played with a lot of quarterbacks over his years in Arizona and there’s been more bad ones than good ones over that run. If Murray proves to be one of the good ones, he might well be the final quarterback Fitzgerald plays with before hanging up his cleats.