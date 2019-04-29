Lions pick up Taylor Decker option

Getty Images

The Lions have picked up the fifth-year option on starting left tackle Taylor Decker‘s contract.

Decker, the 16th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, now has his 2020 salary guaranteed for injury. The Lions could still choose to release Decker if he doesn’t play well this year, but if he’s injured his salary becomes guaranteed.

The 25-year-old Decker started all 16 games last year but did not have a great season. The fact that the Lions waited until after the draft to pick up his option suggests that there’s a chance the Lions would have decided not to pick up Decker’s option if they drafted an offensive tackle they thought could take Decker’s place.

Instead, they’ll stick with Decker, and hope he plays well enough that they want to keep him around in 2020.