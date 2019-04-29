New Orleans loves football again

Getty Images

Time heals all wounds, a/k/a foosball’s not for the devil, after all.

In New Orleans, where football became a four-letter word after the NFC title game officiating debacle, fans have rediscovered the sport, apparently. According to the New Orleans Advocate, the 8.3 rating for the three-day draft made New Orleans the No. 2 market, behind only Nashville.

Given that the Saints didn’t have a first-round pick (they traded it to the Packers last year as part of the move up for pass rusher Marcus Davenport), the rating becomes even more impressive.

In 2015, New Orleans earned the title of the top local market in draft viewership. That was the first year the draft left New York City for a tour of other NFL locales. Maybe it’s time to put the draft in New Orleans, given that there’s a local passion for it — even if the guy who takes the podium for every pick made on the first night of the draft would hear the boos louder than in any city except Boston.

Anger regarding the bad call that contributing the Saints’ loss to the Rams resulted in a Super Bowl ratings nose dive in New Orleans, with the Super Bowl LII rating of 52.4 cut by more than half, to 26.1 for Super Bowl LIII.