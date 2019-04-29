NFL extends agreement with Twitter

Getty Images

The NFL announced a multi-year partnership extension with Twitter, featuring live programming tied to the league’s major events. It also will provide game highlights and original-sponsored content.

The NFL first partnered with Twitter in 2013.

Six new live shows, produced only for Twitter, will appear on the online news and social networking service during NFL Kickoff Weekend, Thanksgiving Day, the conference championships, the Super Bowl, the Scouting Combine and the NFL Draft.

The NFL also will host Q&As leading up to kickoff of its prime-time games and weekly highlight reels on Twitter, among other things.

​”We’re excited to renew our partnership with Twitter,” Blake Stuchin, NFL vice president of digital media business development, said. “Millions of people use Twitter every day to follow their favorite teams and players and participate in conversations about the NFL. We expect these new live shows to be among the most popular programs on Twitter, while serving to drive awareness and tune-in of our biggest tentpole events of the year.”​