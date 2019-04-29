Packers waive Nico Siragusa

Getty Images

The Packers waived offensive guard Nico Siragusa on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

They also cut safety Jason Thompson, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Green Bay signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad last December, but he did not appear in a game. In fact, Siragusa has yet to play a regular-season game.

The Ravens had high hopes for him when they drafted him in the fourth round in 2017. He tore an ACL, MCL and PCL while working with the first team during training camp his rookie season.

He worked on Baltimore’s practice squad last season until the Packers signed him Dec. 12.

Siragusa now is searching for another chance with another team.