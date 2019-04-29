Panthers announce signings of Elijah Holyfield, three other undrafted rookies

Getty Images

There was word immediately after the draft came to an end that the Panthers had reached an agreement with undrafted rookie running back Elijah Holyfield and the team made the signing official on Monday.

Holyfield is one of four undrafted rookies who have been added to the roster in Carolina. The Georgia product joins another former SEC back Jordan Scarlett as newcomers to a backfield fronted by Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers also signed Utah safety Corrion Ballard. Ballard played 25 games at Utah after spending time at Blinn College, which was also a stopping point for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during his collegiate days.

Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk ended his college career with 273 tackles, which left him 63 shy of his new head coach Ron Rivera on the school’s all-time list. Nichols State wide receiver Damion Jeanpiere Jr. rounds out the signings in Carolina.