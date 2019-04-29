Patriots loading up at center

Getty Images

The Patriots have a perfectly good center, but they have invested in the position anyway.

Via Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots have guaranteed $70,000 to undrafted rookie center Tyler Gauthier.

Gauthier, from Miami, got a $10,000 bonus and $60,000 in guaranteed salary. That’s not a load of money, but it’s not nothing, and suggests he’s got a good chance at a roster spot.

The Patriots also drafted center Hjalte Froholdt in the fourth round.

David Andrews two years left on his current contract, and there’s no indication that they want to replace him. But they’ve certainly built depth behind him.