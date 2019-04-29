Patriots trade Jacob Hollister to Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks have reached a deal with the Patriots for tight end Jacob Hollister, Field Yates of ESPN reports. New England will receive a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick in return.

The Seahawks had a need for a tight end with only four on their 90-player roster, plus undrafted free agent Justin Johnson. And Will Dissly is rehabbing a knee injury.

Hollister, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He played 23 games, with two starts, in his two seasons in New England. Hollister has eight catches for 94 yards in his career.

He played 59 snaps on offense and 97 on special teams last season.