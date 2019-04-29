Patriots’ trades from Jimmy Garoppolo pick turn into six players

Getty Images

The Patriots are turning the Jimmy Garoppolo trade into quite a haul of talent.

New England traded Garoppolo to San Francisco during the 2017 season for the 49ers’ 2018 second-round draft pick. That pick turned out to be the 43rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. But the Patriots didn’t use it. Instead, they traded it for two picks — and then traded those two picks for more picks, and kept making more trades until the point when they’ve drafted six players with picks that came completely or in part from the 49ers’ second-rounder. And they’re still not done.

As noted by PatsPulpit.com, the Patriots’ moves after the Garoppolo trade have been extraordinary:

They traded the 49ers’ pick last year to the Lions for the 51st and 117th overall picks.

They traded the 51st overall pick to the Bears for the 105th overall pick, plus the Bears’ 2019 second-round pick.

They traded the 105th overall pick to Cleveland for the 114th and 178th overall pick.

They traded the 114th overall pick to Detroit for the Lions’ 2019 third-round pick.

With the 178th overall pick they drafted Christian Sam.

With the 117th overall pick they traded up from their own second-round pick to draft Duke Johnson.

With that 2019 second-round they got from the Bears, the Patriots combined it with another pick to move up this year and draft Joejuan Williams.

With the 2019 third-round pick they got from the Lions, the Patriots made another trade with the Bears, this time getting the 87th and 162nd overall picks, as well as the Bears’ 2020 fourth-round pick.

They used the 87th pick on Damien Harris and packaged the 162nd pick with a third-round pick to get two other picks that they used on Yodny Cajuste and Jarrett Stidham.

So the Patriots got Christian Sam and Damien Harris out of the Garoppolo trade, plus picks that were partially responsible for trades that got them Duke Johnson, Joejuan Williams, Yodny Cajuste and Jarrett Stidham, and they still have the Bears’ 2020 fourth-round pick. That’s a mighty big return for the Patriots.