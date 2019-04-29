Raiders wanted to trade down from No. 4, but the phone never rang

Getty Images

Because the media lacked the benefit of a Mike Mayock to spend multiple weeks singing the praises of defensive end Clelin Ferrell, few expected Ferrell to possibly be off the board at No. 4. The extreme, take-a-hike-scouts secrecy utilized prior to the draft put the Raiders, which had the benefit of Mayock, in position to trade down and still get Ferrell.

They didn’t, for one very important reason. As noted by Peter King of Football Morning in America, the phone never rang.

King explains that Mayock and coach John Gruden had a dream scenario of the Dolphins offering next year’s first-rounder for a 4-and-13 flip-flop, and of Ferrell still being on the board. Ultimately, however, they were happy to take Ferrell, due to his “leadership and practice habits and edge-setting,” with a hope that “he can be an eight to 12-sack guy.”

In other words, please don’t compare him to Khalil Mack, the fifth overall pick five years ago.

Also, the fact that the phone never rang for the Raiders at No. 4 provides one more data point when it comes to the question of whether two other teams desperately wanted quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants drafted at No. 6. With the Giants doing very little to conceal their jones for Jones, the Broncos, Washington, and/or anyone else who wanted the former Duke quarterback could have called the Raiders, made an offer, and attempted to snag Jones two spots before the Giants could get him.

Not only did a trade not happen but the phone never rang. And all that that implies.