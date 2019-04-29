Rams sign 14 undrafted rookies, former AAF offensive lineman

Getty Images

The Rams took five defensive players and three offensive players during the 2019 draft, but the ratio swung the other way on their list of undrafted free agent signings.

The Rams announced 14 additions to the roster and nine of them are on the offensive side of the ball. Three players in that group will be vying for spots in the tight end group.

Keenen Brown (pictured) had 47 receptions for 556 yards and five touchdowns as a graduate transfer at Texas State last year. Brown opened his college days at Oklahoma State, but only had a handful of catches during his years at that school. Kendall Blanton caught 44 passes for 476 yards and six touchdowns during his time at Missouri and Romello Brooker had 42 catches for 464 yards and eight touchdowns while playing for Houston.

Wake Forest wide receiver Alex Bachman, Middle Tennessee guard Chandler Brewer, Wake Forest running back Matthew Colburn, Cincinnati defensive tackle Marquise Copeland, Texas A&M linebacker Landis Durham, Villanova guard Brandon Hitner, Youngstown State center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick, Delaware linebacker Troy Reeder, Tarleton State defensive tackle Tyrell Thompson, and Eastern Washington wide receiver Nsimba Webster have also joined the Rams.

In addition to those moves, the Rams also announced the signing of offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone. Kolone spent time with the Rams last offseason and played for the Alliance of American Football’s San Diego Fleet.