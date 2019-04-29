Report: Jets tried to trade up for Mecole Hardman

Getty Images

Before the start of the second round of the draft on Friday night, there was a report that the Jets were trying to trade into the round after trading their own second-round pick to the Colts as part of the 2018 deal that moved them into position to draft Sam Darnold.

Those efforts apparently went on well into the second round. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the team had its eyes on moving into the No. 57 spot owned by the Eagles in order to take wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

That deal never happened because the Chiefs traded up to the No. 56 pick to take wide receiver Mecole Hardman. The move for the speedy wideout/kick returner was seen as a response to Thursday’s release of a disturbing audio recording of Tyreek Hill discussing his son’s broken arm.

Mehta adds that the Jets also spoke to teams at the top of the second round about a deal with the intent of adding a cornerback, but the asking price to move up from No. 68 was too high. The Jets did not draft a wide receiver at all and selected Rutgers corner Blessuan Austin.