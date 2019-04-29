Rick Spielman on calls about trading vets: “Not really”

Getty Images

After the Vikings took tight end Irv Smith Jr. in the second round of the draft, there was a report that the team was getting calls from other teams about trading for veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were also said to be targets for other clubs, but General Manager Rick Spielman downplayed any outside interest in the team’s players after the draft was over.

“No, not really, no,” Spielman said. “I would say we didn’t. As I said, most of our day was honed in on this. Most of the calls were us either trying to move up or teams calling us for us to move back. But we had an opportunity, a couple opportunities to move back again, but I said we’re going to run out of players on our board. We should have enough to get what we need to get done.”

Spielman made six trades involving picks during the draft and wound up selecting 12 players to fill out the roster in Minnesota. Their arrival will likely push some veterans off the roster, but, for now, that group doesn’t include Rudolph, Rhodes or Waynes.