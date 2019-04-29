Seahawks add another receiver

Getty Images

Doug Baldwin hasn’t made his decision about whether to retire, and it might take weeks before the Seahawks know for sure. It seems they’re not waiting around for an answer, planning for the receiver to call it quits.

Seattle drafted Mississippi receiver D.K. Metcalf in the second round, added West Virginia receiver Gary Jennings in the fourth round and traded into the seventh round to select Hawaii receiver John Ursua. It was the third time in the team’s history — and the first since 1981 — that the Seahawks used three choices on receivers.

The Seahawks weren’t done when the draft ended, either.

They have agreed to terms with undrafted receiver Terry Wright, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Wright, whom the Seahawks gave a $10,000 signing bonus, per Henderson, played the slot and outside and returned kicks at Purdue.