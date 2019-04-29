Steelers place Ryan Shazier on reserve/PUP list

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier won’t surrender the dream of playing football again, even if it’s highly unlikely that any doctor would ever clear him to play. If Shazier plays, it won’t happen this year.

The Steelers have placed Shazier on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, ending his 2019 season.

Shazier, who has made incredible progress since suffering a serious spinal cord injury in December 2017, is walking, running, and performing box jumps. He also sat at the elbow of coach Mike Tomlin during the draft, as Shazier learns other skills that would allow him to remain with the team.

Shazier’s presence brings great value to the Steelers. Every player experiences adversity; Shazier provides a constant reminder of extreme adversity and the will and drive needed to try to overcome it.

He’ll make $473,000 this year, a clear indication that the Steelers are willing to take care of a player whose extremely promising career was derailed by a fluke injury.