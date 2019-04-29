Steelers sign S P.J. Locke

Getty Images

The Steelers have added another undrafted rookie to their roster.

The team announced 10 signings shortly after the draft came to an end on Saturday. On Monday, they announced safety P.J. Locke has agreed to a contract as well.

Locke appeared in 47 games and made 31 starts for the University of Texas over the last four years. He had 77 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one interception and two forced fumbles. The interception came against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

Locke is the second safety out of the Big 12 to sign with the Steelers since the draft. They also signed former West Virginia starter Dravon Askew-Henry.