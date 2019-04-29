Stephen Jones talks up Cowboys rookie running back Tony Pollard

Getty Images

Running back wouldn’t seem to be the Cowboys’ big need in this year’s draft, seeing as they have Ezekiel Elliott. But the Cowboys actually drafted two running backs, Tony Pollard in the fourth round and Mike Weber in the seventh. And Cowboys COO Stephen Jones had very high praise for Pollard.

Jones likened Pollard to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, although he acknowledged that Pollard is not quite on the level of Kamara, who has been in the Pro Bowl each of his two NFL seasons.

“It’s a little unfair — he’s certainly not at that level, don’t get me wrong – but a little Kamara to him, as to how he complements Ingram down in New Orleans,” Jones said.

As long as Elliott is around, Pollard seems more likely to make plays on special teams than on offense. He was one of the best kickoff returners in college football, averaging 30.1 yards per return and scoring seven touchdowns while twice being named Special Teams Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference. But Jones indicated that he thinks Pollard can be more than just a return man.

“Pollard is a real running back. I think he can give you plays between the tackles, I think he can give you plays as a true running back,” Jones said.

Jones is the same guy who talked up Tavon Austin as having a big role in the offense last year, and that did not go well. Pollard is probably not going to have a particularly big role in the Dallas offense, despite the optimism coming from Jones.