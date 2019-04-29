Titans cut Darius Kilgo

Getty Images

The Titans announced Monday they waived nose tackle Darius Kilgo.

He departs from a crowded defensive line room in Tennessee after the Titans signed Brent Urban and drafted Jeffery Simmons.

Kilgo, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Titans last season and recorded five tackles. He played 131 defensive snaps and 43 on special teams.

The Broncos made him a sixth-round choice in 2015. He played 18 games for Denver in his first two seasons, making 11 tackles.

Kilgo also has spent time with the Patriots, Jaguars and Texans, though he didn’t appear in a game for those teams.