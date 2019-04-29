Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm among top prospects in 2020

Getty Images

It’s way too early to start talking about the 2020 NFL draft, but let’s do it anyway.

Next year’s draft has a few quarterbacks who appear to have the talent to go first overall, including Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Washington’s Jacob Eason. There’s no telling which of those quarterbacks will have good seasons in 2019, which will take a step back, or even whether all of them will enter the 2020 NFL draft, but those are some of the passers to keep an eye on.

Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young may be the best defensive prospect in the draft, meaning it’s possible than an Ohio State edge rusher will be the first non-quarterback taken for two consecutive years. Other top defensive players include Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Next year’s draft is in Las Vegas, where the Raiders will be in the process of moving, and the Raiders are currently the only team with two first-round picks, owning both their own pick and the Bears’ first-round pick from the Khalil Mack trade.