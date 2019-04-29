Vegas odds fluctuate on whether Browns will or won’t make the playoffs

Getty Images

With free agency largely over, the schedule set, and the draft done, various prop bets for the 2019 season have fluctuated. As of Sunday afternoon, the Browns had been fluctuated out of a playoff berth.

Via ESPN.com, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook posted opening odds on Sunday for all teams to make or miss the playoffs. Initially, the Browns were a -120 favorite to miss the playoffs, and even money to make it. By Monday, betting had shifted the odds to -110 to make and -110 to miss.

Other prop bets for the Browns, who last made the playoffs in 2002, include 16-1 to win the Super Bowl, 8-1 to make it to the Super Bowl, +140 to win the AFC North, and an over-under win total of 9.0.

However it plays out, the Browns will be dealing with something they haven’t been dealing with since the Browns became the Ravens 23 years ago: The weight of actual expectations that they’ll make it to the postseason, and that they’ll possibly make some noise once they get there.