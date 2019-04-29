Ziggy Ansah visits the Seahawks

Getty Images

We noted yesterday that former Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah is among the pass rushers the Seahawks could consider, and now the Seahawks are taking a look.

Ansah is in Seattle today visiting the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After trading away Frank Clark, who led the team in sacks last season, the Seahawks would like to upgrade at the position. Ansah could fit the bill.

The Seahawks would likely wait until after May 7 to sign Ansah, because signing him before then would count against them in the compensatory pick formula. Seattle is currently expected to get third-, fourth-, sixth- and seventh-round compensatory picks, but that would change if they signed Ansah before the deadline.

Ansah is recovering from a shoulder injury and managed just four sacks last year. But he had 12 sacks in 2017, and if he’s healthy in 2019 he could be due for a bounce back. He could end up being a good addition at a reasonable price for Seattle, or some other team.