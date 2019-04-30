49ers ink rookie punter, first 2019 draft pick signed

Getty Images

We have our first signed contract from the 2019 NFL draft.

The 49ers announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have signed punter Mitch Wishnowsky to the standard four-year rookie contract for a fourth-round pick.

Wishnowsky, who played his college football at Utah, was selected with the 110th overall pick.

In college Wishnowsky was known for being excellent at downing punts inside the 20-yard line, landing 74 of them inside the 20 during his three seasons at Utah. He was also good on kickoffs and could handle that responsibility for the 49ers as well.

Wishnowsky grew up in Australia and is a veteran of Australian football, and at age 27 he will likely be the NFL’s oldest rookie this season.