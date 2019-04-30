Are Cowboys planning for a future without Ezekiel Elliott?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 30, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
AP

Someday, Ezekiel Elliott will no longer play for the Cowboys. Could that someday come sooner than anyone expects?

Crazy as it sounds, it’s really not crazy to think about whether the Cowboys are thinking about applying the DeMarco Murray approach to Elliott, chewing him up, spitting him out, and then moving on.

COO Stephen Jones recently compared rookie Tony Pollard to Alvin Kamara, which may not be an accident. Jones also talked about “how [Kamara] complements [Mark] Ingram down in New Orleans,” which also may not be an accident. Because after two years of Kamara and Ingram together, Ingram is now gone.

Until Elliott gets a long-term deal, he could end up in the same spot. When his rookie deal expires after the 2020 season, the Cowboys could let him walk. Or they could apply the franchise tag for a year, before letting him walk.

Even if that’s not what the Cowboys are thinking, it’s all the more reason for Elliott to respond to the constant flow of cash to players not named Ezekiel Elliott by asking, “When do I get mine?” Although it’s hard to imagine Elliott playing elsewhere, the Cowboys may not be able to pay everyone.

And if anyone goes, the guy who plays the position that is most easily replaced would be the most likely.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Are Cowboys planning for a future without Ezekiel Elliott?

  1. Who knows? I will say what makes him arguably the best back in the game right now is that he is the best blocking back in the game in addition to his running and pass catching exploits.

  2. If they do, they’ll think they are smarter than they are. Zeke is way better than Murray, and is on pace to be a better back than their 2 former first ballot Hall of Famer’s (Dorsett and E. Smith). They both won Super Bowls, and even if Zeke never does (which is likely), you can’t hold that against him. He’s a beast and Dallas would be stupid to let him go.

  4. yes he will be about 28-29 years old and done with the team, great 1st round value. thats why you dont draft a running back in the 1st round

  5. Zeke’s agent is committing malpractice if he let’s him show up at camp without a new contract. OF COURSE “use him up and spit him out” is their plan. Dallas is in a win now mode, and Zeke will never have more leverage.

  6. Please stop trying to create controversy out of nothing. After this season Zeke will have made a little north of $24m on his rookie deal and will make a little more than $9m in his 5th year, which would make him the 4th highest paid back in the league (as of today’s contracts).

    He got drafted as one of the top backs and is being paid as such. The Cowboys haven’t made it past the divisional round so unless Zeke leads them deep into the playoffs he shouldn’t be paid what guys like Gurley and Le’Veon.

    The only guy the Cowboys have signed long term recently is DeMarcus Lawrence and he was franchised tagged. He earned that next contract as his was up.

    You act like Zeke is being unfairly compensated when that just is not true. Let us not forget that the Cowboys still finished 9-7 when Zeke missed 6 games.

  8. As long as he keeps playing well so what? Isn’t that what most of these guys want, to hit the FA market? If his level of play remains high he’ll hit the lottery somewhere else if Dallas doesn’t want to keep paying him.

  13. Everyone knows that RB position is a short term, high use then it’s over slot. RBs that secure a second contract usually get a year or two into it before getting cut or having to restructure. I expect the Cowboys to be just like other teams. Always doing what’s best for themselves to try and be competitive.

  14. Slow news day? Ingram is hardly Elliot. And Tony Pollard is hardly Alvin Kamara (atleast hasn’t shown anything yet). Stephen also said that that Tavon Austin will get 20+ touches when he signed on, I’m not even sure he had 20 touches the whole season. 4th overall picks get signed to second contracts, and they certainly don’t just let all pros walk out the door–two things working in Zeke’s favor to earn the it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!