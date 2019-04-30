Broncos sign 10 college free agents

Getty Images

The Broncos have had a college free agent make their roster out of training camp 14 of the past 15 seasons. Since 2011, Denver is the only team to sign three college free agents who became Pro Bowlers.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., running back C.J. Anderson and running back Phillip Lindsay all made the all-star game for the Broncos after going undrafted.

The Broncos hope for more of the same out of the undrafted group they sign this year.

The Broncos announced the signings of 10 rookie free agents Tuesday: Arizona State offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, East Central receiver Trinity Benson, Kansas linebacker Joe Dineen, Wyoming tight end Austin Fort, Samford linebacker Ahmad Gooden, Florida Tech receiver Romell Guerrier, West Georgia running back Devontae Jackson, Washington defensive lineman Jaylen Johnson, Tulane offensive lineman John Leglue and Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace.

Overall, 22 rookie college free agents have made the Broncos’ active roster out of camp since 1997. Lindsay and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson stuck on Denver’s 53-player roster last season after going undrafted.