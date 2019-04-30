Chargers have “no firm timetable” on Philip Rivers extension

Getty Images

The Chargers have made it clear that they intend to sign quarterback Philip Rivers to a contract extension as his current deal is up after the end of the 2019 season, but the matter of when such a deal will be done remains up in the air.

That may not be changing anytime soon. Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco appeared on NFL Network Tuesday and gave an update on where things stand. The upshot of that update was that there’s no date in mind to get a deal done.

“I don’t really have a timetable on it,” Telesco said. “We wanted to get through free agency, get through the draft, see where we are right now and we’ll look at it from here and through the draft. But I really don’t have any firm timetable on it. I’m very comfortable where we are right now. We’ll talk with everybody and see where we are.”

The Chargers were considered possible suitors for Josh Rosen, but didn’t make a deal for the former Cardinals first-round pick and drafted Easton Stick in the fifth round. He’ll learn the ropes behind Rivers and Tyrod Taylor and the length of Rivers’ next deal will determine when the Chargers might be back in the market for a young quarterback.