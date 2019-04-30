Chris Grier: Extra 2020 picks give us flexibility in everything

Getty Images

The Dolphins used a 2020 fifth-round pick as part of the package they sent to Arizona for quarterback Josh Rosen during the second round of the 2019 draft, but giving up that pick didn’t do much to thin out the cupboard for next year in Miami.

The team still has 10 picks at their disposal, including multiple picks in the second, fourth, sixth and seventh rounds, with expected compensatory picks to come. That surplus fits with the notion that the Dolphins are looking at this year as the first stage in a rebuilding effort, but General Manager Chris Grier has a slightly different take.

He called the picks an “added bonus” while remaining adamant that the team is trying to win now. He also notes that all those picks give them a chance to move in a variety of directions once they know what they need to do heading into the 2020 season.

“Obviously, the more picks you have allows you flexibility in any year,” Grier said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “If there are players you really like in the current class, you can go get those players now. Or you build towards the future, and keep building the right way. If you acquire picks here and there, it allows you to do things in the future. It creates a lot of opportunity to stay very flexible in your approach in terms of what you want to do in the draft, free agency, everything.”

There are no guarantees that the Dolphins will turn into a winner under Grier, but their approach this offseason leaves him in position to build the team he wants and it will be interesting to see how that takes shape.