Colts sign Spencer Ware

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t pick up a running back in the draft, so they went the veteran free agent route to fill out their backfield.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have signed former Chiefs running back Spencer Ware. He joins Kansas City teammate Justin Houston and wide receiver Devin Funchess as free agent additions in Indianapolis.

Ware visited with the Colts earlier this month as part of a tour that also saw him spend time with the Jets and Lions. Ware returned from missing the entire 2017 season with a knee injury to appear in 13 games for the Chiefs last season. He ran 51 times for 246 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 224 yards.

Marlon Mack was the leading rusher for the Colts last season. 2018 draft picks Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines round out the backfield group.

In addition to signing Ware, the Colts also parted ways with safety Isaiah Johnson, defensive tackle DeShawn Williams and wide receiver James Wright.