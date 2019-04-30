Corey Ballentine’s father takes issue with radio host’s criticism of his son

Getty Images

Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballantine was shot on the night he became a sixth-round draft pick. His father has reacted strongly to the efforts of a prominent New York radio host to add insult to injury, literally.

Via Kate Sheehy of the New York Post, WFAN’s Mike Francesa slammed Ballentine on Monday. Ballentine’s father pushed back.

“This is the kid that that guy wished he had as his son,” Karl Vaughn told the Post.

“When you finish your draft and stress how you went out of your way to take the right kind of guys, guys that you want on the team, guys that are going to be great character guys and you stress that as strongly as the Giants did, it looks pretty bad when one of them gets shot on a Saturday night,” Francesa said, according to the popular @BackAftaThis Twitter account that chronicles the hosts comments and activities. “It does not look good. It’s just more of the same for the Giants, who just can’t get out of their own way, no matter what they say. . . . It’s sad to see the Giants become a laughingstock that they have around the league.”

“It was just two blocks from his house — it was not a thug area or a hoodlum area,” Vaughn explained. “It was just wrong place, wrong time. . . . He has had his nose to the grindstone for so long, and he had really worked hard, very hard, for a long, long time. We went through that draft, and it was really hard. . . . My son is a grown man. He can go out and celebrate a little bit. Who doesn’t go and and celebrate with their friends?”

On Tuesday, Francesa called the WFAN morning show, hosted by Boomer Esiason and Greg Gianotti, to defend himself. As noted by Andrew Marchand of the Post, it didn’t go well.

