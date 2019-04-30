Daniel Jones on reaction to draft: I haven’t paid much attention

Getty Images

The reaction to the Giants’ decision to draft quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick last Thursday has been loud and it hasn’t been too complimentary of General Manager Dave Gettleman.

It’s clear that Gettleman has heard that criticism as he’s attempted to explain his thought process on multiple occasions since making Jones the heir apparent to Eli Manning. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Jones said he hasn’t been tuned in to what others have been saying about the choice.

“I haven’t paid too much mind to that,” Jones said. “I think that’s key to playing quarterback, to being consistent as a quarterback, is keeping your head in the same place. I think that just comes down to your confidence in yourself, and your confidence has got to come from inside of you. I think if you’re looking externally for confidence, then you’re also going to be affected by the negative as well. Just finding confidence in yourself and knowing what you can do as a player, as a person, is kind of the way that works and the best way to think about handling a lot of that stuff.”

The questions for Gettleman have been much more about the process he followed to get Jones than on the player that Jones was at Duke and could be in the future. Jones had no control over that process, but he will have much more control about where things go from here and he’ll start work with the team at rookie minicamp later this week.