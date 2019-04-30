DeAndre Hopkins’ mother to be subject of new movie

Getty Images

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has worked hard to become an NFL star, but his struggle is nothing compared to his mother’s.

Now, her chance to be in the spotlight is coming.

According to Justin Kroll of Variety.com, BRON Studios is making a movie out of the story of Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee.

Greenlee was blinded in 2002 during an attack from a woman she said was seeing her boyfriend. She has discussed her abusive relationships in the past, and Hopkins has raised money throughout his career for domestic violence causes.

“My mom has always put everyone before herself and sacrificed things unimaginable,” Hopkins said. “Now it’s time for people to see her true value and learn that giving up is not an option.”

Greenlee raised her four children, including Hopkins, and Aaron Gilbert of BRON Studios said: “BRON prides itself on telling real, human stories that highlight the strength of spirit. When I heard the story of this extraordinary woman and her incredible family, we had to get involved.”

The film is in the development stages now.