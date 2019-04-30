Eagles claim Godwin Igwebuike off waivers

Getty Images

The 49ers waived safety Godwin Igwebuike on Monday and he didn’t have to wait long to find a new home in the NFL.

The Eagles announced that they have added Igwebuike to their 90-man roster via a waiver claim.

Igwebuike is the son of former NFL kicker Donald Igwebuike and opened his NFL career as an undrafted rookie with the Buccaneers last season. He joined the 49ers on a waiver claim in November.

Igwebuike appeared in one game with Tampa and five games for the 49ers. He made two tackles and saw all of his playing time on special teams. He’ll likely compete for a role in the same capacity with the Eagles.