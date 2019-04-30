Ezekiel Elliott cheers up young fan hit with puck at Blues-Stars game

Getty Images

Getting hit with a hard rubber projectile would certainly put a damper on an evening of entertainment. However, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was waiting in the wings to lift some spirits.

At Monday night’s Game Three of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars, an errant puck cleared the protective glass and caught a young fan seated in the first few rows.

Elliott was attending the game as well and came over to find the fan and said hello.

The best way to feel better after getting hit by a puck? Selfies with @EzekielElliott! #STLvsDAL pic.twitter.com/SSrWLaH41X — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 30, 2019

Elliott took a selfie with the kid and posted it to his instagram stories. The interaction led to a smile and seemed to lessen any pain the puck may have caused. It also may have helped soothe the sting of the outcome as well as the Blues would win the game 4-3 to take a 2-1 series lead over Dallas.