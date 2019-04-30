Frank Reich on adding Parris Campbell to offense: It isn’t fair

Getty Images

The Colts used seven of their first eight draft picks on defensive players this year and that approach makes sense given how effective the team’s offense was during the 2018 season.

They did make an exception when it came to wide receiver Parris Campbell, though. They picked up the Ohio State product with the third of their second-round picks and he has some work to do when it comes to polishing his route running, but head coach Frank Reich already sees the potential in having a player with Campbell’s speed at his disposal.

“It’s funny, I have said this to you guys before, but as a coach you always feel you so much love the guys you work with that I always think, ‘Hey, we don’t need anybody else. We already got the best guys in the world playing for us,'” Reich said, via the team’s website. “And then all of a sudden, now you’re giving us more? This isn’t fair. It’s not going to be fair. And then you get a guy that runs 4.31 and you just say, ‘It’s going to be fun to see these guys work together.'”

As Reich mentions, the Colts have other playmakers on hand and Campbell may need some time to find his niche in the offense. If he puts his speed to work in the way the team hopes, though, Reich will probably have some company when it comes to his view of the fairness of the offensive pieces in Indy.