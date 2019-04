Getty Images

The Giants waived offensive tackle Jylan Ware on Tuesday.

Ware, 25, joined the Giants’ practice squad Oct. 2. He signed a futures contract with the team Dec. 31.

Ware entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama State in 2017, signing with the Raiders.

He played one game with the Raiders as a rookie, the only regular-season action of his career. Ware played two snaps on special teams.