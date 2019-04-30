Jaguars claim James Onwualu off waivers

Getty Images

The Jaguars claimed linebacker James Onwualu off waivers from the 49ers on Tuesday.

Onwualu appeared in five games for the 49ers last season, making two tackles and forcing a fumble. He played no defensive snaps but 87 on special teams.

Onwualu, 24, also spent time on the 49ers’ practice squad last season.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2017, signing with the Chargers. Onwualu played nine games his rookie season, while also spending time on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Onwualu injured his groin last season, and the Chargers waived him.

The 49ers signed him to their practice squad last Nov. 19 before promoting him to the 53-player roster a week later.