Jamaal Charles will sign one-day contract, retire from Chiefs

Jamaal Charles is ready to call it a career.

Charles, the running back who said in October that he was “probably” retired, will make it official after signing a one-day contract with the Chiefs, according to 610 Sports Radio.

Last year Charles played in just two games, for the Jaguars, and totaled seven yards on six carries. So it’s probably safe to say he’s done whether he wanted to keep playing or not.

Charles will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2024, and he has already started making the case for why he thinks he should get in. Charles averaged 5.38 yards per carry over his career, the best for any running back in NFL history, and that record will get him some Hall of Fame consideration. Charles is also, along with Jim Brown and Barry Sanders, one of just three players in NFL history to have five seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 5.0 yards per carry.

Unfortunately, Charles only had five good seasons in his career; in his other six seasons he never even reached 400 rushing yards. Five seasons will probably not be enough to get him in Canton, as spectacular as those five seasons were.