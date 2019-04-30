Jerry Tillery among 13 prospects Chargers gave a first-round grade

Getty Images

The Chargers gave 13 prospects first-round grades, General Manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday. The team’s average is 15 to 18.

The Chargers count themselves lucky as one of those 13 was Jerry Tillery, who fell to the Chargers at No. 28.

“Luckily for us, as far as picking at 28, that wasn’t that difficult because Jerry was one of those 13 for us,” Telesco said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He was our last first-round-graded player, and we’re picking 28th, so we were very lucky there. But if he wasn’t there, then your first thought is, ‘Look, now we’re drafting a second-round player in the first round, so I would like to trade back and try and get something before we take a player.’

“So our second option would have been a trade out, trade down, whether it was three, four, five spots, whatever it is. Maybe even go farther down, and then pick from there. But don’t forget . . . it’s not going to be exactly the same for every team. It’s going to be different names up there, but for us this year, it worked out well.”

The Notre Dame defensive lineman will fit in the middle of the Chargers’ defensive line.

“For us, the last couple years, we were looking to add an interior player with his style, a little more length, a little more pass rush in the interior and the way that he does it,” Telesco said. “He’s a big man. He’s very flexible for his size, has good feet, and he’s athletic. There’s definitely some tools to work with to develop him. He’ll have a role for us as an interior player.”