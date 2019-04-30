Jets open to re-signing Morris Claiborne

Getty Images

Cornerback Morris Claiborne has taken a couple of visits since the start of free agency, but he has not landed a contract for the 2019 season yet.

That could lead him back to where he was for the last two seasons. As pointed out by multiple reporters, Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan said over the weekend that the team is open to bringing Claiborne back again this year. Maccagnan added that they’d wait until Claiborne is healthy as he is currently working his way back from an unknown injury.

Claiborne started 30 games for the Jets over the last two seasons. He made 100 tackles and recorded three interceptions. He visited with the Giants and Cardinals.

The Jets signed Brian Poole as a free agent and drafted Blessuan Austin in the sixth round. Trumaine Johnson, Darryl Roberts, Parry Nickerson, Rashard Robinson and Derrick Jones return from last season.