Keenan Allen sounds unimpressed by the Chiefs secondary

Getty Images

The Chargers finished with the same regular season record as the Chiefs in 2018, but they wound up in second place in the division due to a tiebreaker.

They’d like to see their spot in the pecking order change this season and getting two wins over the Chiefs would be a good way to improve the chances of that happening. The first of those games won’t come until Week 11 of the 2019 season, but it seems it’s never too early to start laying the verbal groundwork for the game.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen spoke to reporters from the team’s offseason workouts on Monday and was asked about the offseason moves that the Chiefs have made to their defense. His review fell short of a rave.

“Since you asked, we brought it up today in the locker room,” Allen said, via the Orange County Register. “We just looked at their DB group, and I’ll just leave it at that. We’ve seen it.”

The Chiefs signed safety Tyrann Mathieu and cornerback Bashaud Breeland as free agents before drafting safety Juan Thornhill and cornerback Rashad Fenton over the weekend. They’ve made big changes up front as well with Frank Clark, Emmanuel Ogbah and Alex Okafor giving them an entirely new look on the edges of the defense.

How all of those new faces come together will be one of the biggest factors in how things play out in the AFC West this season and Allen seems confident that the new look won’t stop his offense.