Kyle Shanahan calls “B.S.” on report of friction with John Lynch

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t mince words when asked about a report Tuesday of friction with General Manager John Lynch.

“Complete bulls—t,” Shanahan responded via text to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

The report seemed dubious as Shanahan and Lynch have shown no signs of discord since they joined ranks two years ago when each man signed a six-year deal. CEO Jed York recently said he has more faith in the pairing now than two years ago because of their chemistry.

“I see that in spades,” York said. “It’s just awesome to watch those guys work together.

“I think it’s been interesting to watch these guys really come together and show they’re a stronger bond today than what they were two years ago, and it’s only getting stronger.”

Of course, at some point, it has to pay off in the win column. The 49ers are 10-22 since hiring Lynch and Shanhan, with Jimmy Garoppolo‘s early season knee injury taking the heat off a 4-12 record in 2018.