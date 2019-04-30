Matt Nagy on running backs: They’re all weapons

Getty Images

The Bears continued remodeling their backfield on Saturday when they drafted David Montgomery out of Iowa State in the third round.

Montgomery joins the team shortly after they traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles and joins Tarik Cohen and free agent addition Mike Davis to form a revamped running back group. It remains to be seen just how the Bears will deploy the trio and head coach Matt Nagy sounds excited to get to work on that because of all the possibilities the three backs bring to the table.

“It gives you options,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “They’re all weapons. They can play on every down. You feel good about where they’re at, and as coaches we’ve got to figure out exactly what [they’re best at], and then there’s only so many touches, so we have to balance that. And that is the difficult part, but it’s a lot easier to do when you have these types of guys with different strengths.”

Howard had 250 carries last season, but just 20 catches so his presence in the game gave defenses some idea of where the Bears would be heading. The Bears believe Davis and Montgomery can change that for the better and it will be up to Nagy to put that into action.