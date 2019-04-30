Montez Sweat was “very, very high” on Washington’s draft board

Getty Images

Washington got two of the players it coveted most in this year’s draft.

The first was quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who fell to Washington at No. 15 even after there was some talk that they would trade all the way up into the Top 5 to get him. And the second was a player they really did trade up for: Washington traded its second-round pick and 2020 second-round pick to Indianapolis for the 26th overall pick, which it used on pass rusher Montez Sweat.

Sweat was considered a Top 10 pick until talk that a heart condition could make it dangerous for him to play. Sweat insists that the heart condition was misdiagnosed and he’s fine to play, as he did in college without issue.

Washington coach Jay Gruden indicated that the team’s doctors are satisfied with Sweat’s health and the coaches love what he does on the field.

Asked where Sweat was on the draft board, Gruden said, “High. Very high, yes. Very, very high. . . . I think he’s a perfect fit for us.”

If Sweat is a perfect fit as a pass rusher, and Haskins becomes the franchise quarterback of the future, everyone will be very, very high on this draft.