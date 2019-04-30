Nick Fitzgerald would be “ecstatic” to be Buccaneers’ version of Taysom Hill

Getty Images

Taysom Hill played quarterback at BYU, but he’s been used in a variety of ways since joining the Saints during the 2017 season.

He’s thrown passes, caught passes, run the ball, covered kicks and returned kickoffs over the last two seasons. He’s also provided a model that former Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald would like to follow with another NFC South team.

The Buccaneers haven’t officially announced Fitzgerald’s signing yet, but Fitzgerald has confirmed he’s headed to Tampa as an undrafted free agent. Fitzgerald did tight end drills at his Pro Day workout and said the Buccaneers “saw me as a quarterback and possibly playing another role” for the team.

“I have no problem being a quarterback, but also going to run a route, take a jet sweep, go run down on special teams,” Fitzgerald said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. “I’d be ecstatic if they looked at me and said, ‘You can return kicks like they let Taysom Hill.’ I would be really excited to do that.”

Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin are behind Jameis Winston on the quarterback depth chart in Tampa. If Fitzgerald is able to show the all-purpose skills that Hill has shown in New Orleans, the Bucs could choose him over one of those players in a bid to make the most of one of their 46 gameday roster slots.