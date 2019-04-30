Panthers keep signing AAF players

AP

The Panthers signed two more players from the AAF, giving them eight on their current roster.

The team announced the signings of tight ends Marcus Baugh and Cole Hunt.

Baugh, from Ohio State, caught 13 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the AAF. He was in camp with the Raiders last year.

Hunt, who played at Rice and TCU, was in camp with the Chargers last year.

The Panthers signed six other AAF veterans immediately after the league folded (wide receiver Rashad Ross, offensive linemen Brandon Greene, Parker Collins, and Kitt O’Brien, tight end Thomas Duarte, and defensive tackle T.J. Barnes).