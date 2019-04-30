Patriots bring Jared Veldheer in for a visit

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 30, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots kicked the tires on some offensive line depth Tuesday.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, veteran tackle Jared Veldheer visited the Patriots.

The 31-year-old Veldheer has started 113 games, most recently with the Broncos. He was drafted 69th overall by the Raiders in 2010, and spent four years with the Cardinals before heading to Denver last year.

The Patriots have medical issues at the tackle position which make them curious.

Isaiah Wynn‘s recovering from last year’s Achilles injury, and third-round rookie Yodny Cajuste is still coming back from offseason quad surgery.

5 responses to "Patriots bring Jared Veldheer in for a visit

  Wynn (pick #23, 2018) was injured last August, so 8 months of recovery and by all accounts Pats are v happy with his rehab and expected to start him at LT, but they need some extra vet cover as all the squad's others tackles except veteran Cannon have very little real experience.

